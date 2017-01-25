Pelicans All-Star Davis re-injures right thigh vs. Thunder

NEW ORLEANS — Pelicans All-Star Anthony Davis has re-injured his right thigh, limping off the court during Wednesday night's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Pelicans say Davis, who left with 2:11 left in the second quarter, has been ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Davis had sat out Monday night's game against Cleveland because of a right thigh bruise that first occurred the previous Friday night during a loss to Brooklyn.

New Orleans managed to beat the Cavaliers without Davis, but trailed the Thunder 64-45 at halftime.

Davis, who came in averaging 28.6 points and 12 rebounds per game, has scored eight points and grabbed five rebounds before he left the game.