Two new players highlight Canada's Soccer's 10-woman NWSL allocation

TORONTO — Newly drafted Kailen Sheridan and Nichelle Prince are among the 10 Canadian internationals allocated to the National Women's Soccer League this season.

Under the allocation program, the Canadian Soccer Association and U.S. Soccer places select international players in the 10-team league while paying their salaries. The Mexican federation has done the same in the past but is not involved this season.

Sheridan, a 21-year-old goalkeeper from Whitby, Ont., who played collegiate soccer at Clemson, went 23rd overall in the recent NWSL draft to New Jersey-based Sky Blue FC. Ohio State forward Nichelle Prince, 23, of Ajax, Ont., was chosen by the Houston Dash five picks later.

Returning allocated Canadians are national team captain Christine Sinclair (Portland Thorns FC), Janine Beckie (Houston Dash), Allysha Chapman (Boston Breakers), Sabrina D'Angelo (North Carolina Courage), Stephanie Labbe and Shelina Zadorsky (Washington Spirit), Diana Matheson (Seattle Reign) and Desiree Scott (FC Kansas City).

"There is consistency in the allocation for 2017 with a number of players heading into their fourth NWSL season, which is fantastic," Canadian coach John Herdman said in a statement.

"For the new players, they are coming into an exciting league that has improved year over year, with clubs that have taken professionalism to another level. It's great for Canada Soccer to have national team players in the NWSL because it enables us to bring our players together more frequently and consistently."