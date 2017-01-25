WHL Roundup: Austin Strand overtime hero as Thunderbirds edge Chiefs

SPOKANE, Wash. — Austin Strand scored his second goal of the night in overtime as the Seattle Thunderbirds edged the Spokane Chiefs 3-2 on Tuesday in Western Hockey League action.

Alexander True had a power-play goal for Seattle (26-15-4) in the second period. Rylan Toth made 35 saves for the win.

Eli Zummack and Alex Mowbray both scored in the third period to force extra time for Spokane (20-20-8). Dawson Weatherill stopped 31 shots.

The Thunderbirds went 1 for 4 on the power play and the Chiefs could not score on their four man advantages.

---

TIGERS 8 ICE 1

CRANBROOK, B.C. — Max Gerlach had back-to-back goals in the second period, including the eventual winner, as Medicine Hat skated past Kootenay.

Clayton Kirichenko scored and added two assists for the Tigers (32-15-1), while Jordan Henderson, Zach Fischer, Mason Shaw, John Dahlstrom and Mark Rassell also found the back of the net.

Max Patterson was the lone scorer for the Ice (11-30-8).

---

WINTERHAWKS 6 BLAZERS 4

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cody Glass had a pair of goals as the Winterhawks downed Kamloops.

Ryan Hughes's goal 23 seconds into the second period stood as the winner for Portland (23-21-3). Joachim Blichfeld, Skyler McKenzie and Evan Weinger chipped in as well.

Rudolfs Balcers struck twice for the Blazers (29-17-3), who also got goals for Luc Smith and Garrett Pilon.