Without Embiid again, 76ers hold off Bucks 114-109

MILWAUKEE — Despite playing without leading scorer Joel Embiid for the second consecutive game, the Philadelphia 76ers held off the Milwaukee Bucks 114-109 on Wednesday night to win for the fifth time in six games.

Gerald Henderson led the 76ers with 20 points, Ersan Ilyasova and Dario Saric added 17 apiece, and the 76ers scored a season-high 72 points in the first half.

Greg Monroe's season-high 28 points led the Bucks, Jabari Parker added 20 and Giannis Antetokounmpo had 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Trailing by 14 at the half, the Bucks cut into the 76ers' lead and trailed 88-82 heading to the fourth.

A 3-pointer by Matthew Dellavedova gave Milwaukee a 97-96 lead with just less than six minutes left. A frenetic series of lead changes and ties then ensued over the next five minutes.

With the Bucks leading by three, Parker stole a cross-court pass but was called for a foul after inadvertently hitting Robert Covington in the face as he accelerated up the court. Covington made both free throws.

After a backcourt violation, Nerlens Noel drew a foul and converted two free throws to give Philadelphia the lead. Noel then hit a jumper and Ilyasova made two free throws to seal the win.

Philadelphia outscored Milwaukee by 20 in the second quarter to take a 72-58 lead at the half.

TIP-INS

76ers: Embiid (left knee contusion)and Jahlil Okafor (right knee soreness) didn't make the trip. ... Richuan Holmes appeared to injure his right elbow after a hard fall in the second quarter. He left a short time later and received treatment on the bench from a trainer.

Bucks: Miles Plumlee made his second straight start at centre . He was inserted into the starting lineup for Monday's game against Houston, replacing John Henson, who had started 34 consecutive games.

UP NEXT

76ers: Host Houston on Friday. The teams last met on Nov. 14, with the Rockets coming away with a 115-88 win. Embiid and Ilyasova led Philadelphia with 13 points apiece.