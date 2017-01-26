Blue Jackets forward Atkinson added to Metropolitan Division's all-star roster
NEW YORK — Columbus Blue Jackets forward Cam Atkinson has been added to the Metropolitan Division roster for the this weekend's NHL all-star event in Los Angeles.
Atkinson leads Columbus and is tied for eighth in the league with 46 points in 47 games. His 24 goals are tied with the Kings' Jeff Carter for second most in the NHL.
He replaces Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin, who is out with a lower-body injury.