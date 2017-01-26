Blue Jays Sanchez to appear on Canadian cover of MLB The Show 17

Blue Jays right-hander Aaron Sanchez will be on the Canadian cover of Playstation's MLB The Show 17.

Playstation announced their regional covers for the game on Wednesday.

Sanchez is the fifth Toronto player to appear on the Canadian cover since Playstation began releasing them in 2012.

Jose Bautista (2012 and 2013), Brett Lawrie (2014) and Russell Martin (2015) all graced the regional covers while Josh Donaldson appeared on both the American and Canadian versions of the 2016 game after his MVP season.

Sanchez helped lead the Blue Jays to a second straight ALCS appearance last year, going 15-2 with a 3.00 earned-run average over 30 starts (192 innings).