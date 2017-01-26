Canada's Marcoux wins second gold at World Para-Alpine Skiing Championships

TARVISIO, Italy — Canada's Mac Marcoux earned his second gold medal of the World Para-Alpine Skiing Championships, teaming with guide Jack Leitch to win Thursday's super-G race in the men's visually impaired category.

Marcoux, a 19-year-old from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., also won gold in Wednesday's downhill.

"It was nice and fast for super-G and pretty straight,"Marcoux said. "I want to give a huge shout out to Jack for his dedication and perseverance as my guide. I'm so pumped to have him on my team."

Also Thursday, Calgary's Alana Ramsay took silver in the super-G in the women's standing category to give Canada five medals so far at the world championships.