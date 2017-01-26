Canadiens acquire D Nesterov from Lightning

NEW YORK — The Montreal Canadiens have acquired defenceman Nikita Nesterov from the Tampa Bay Lightning in a deal for defenceman Jonathan Racine and a sixth-round pick in the June draft.

Nesterov had three goals and nine assists in 35 games for the Lightning this season. The 23-year-old Russian, selected by Tampa Bay in the fifth round of the 2011 draft, has eight goals and 20 assists in 119 games.