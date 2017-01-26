Canucks re-assign defenceman Jordan Subban to AHL Utica Comets

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks re-assigned defenceman Jordan Subban to the American Hockey League's Utica Comets on Thursday.

The Canucks called Subban up from the AHL club on Jan. 19 but he did not appear in a game for Vancouver.

Subban, 21, has appeared in 34 games with Utica this season where he currently leads defencemen in goals (nine), and points (22) and ranks second in assists (13).

Subban, who was selected to represent the Comets at the 2017 AHL All-Star Classic, also leads the team in power-play goals (six). He made his AHL debut with Utica last season, appearing in 67 games and registering 36 points including 11 goals.