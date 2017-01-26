Dortmund defender Neven Subotic joins Cologne on loan

Dortmund says the 28-year-old Subotic, who has yet to play a Bundesliga game this season because of numerous injuries, still holds a contract through 2018 with the club.

Subotic, who joined Dortmund from Mainz in 2008, says "I have a smile on my face today and am really looking forward to a new challenge at a new club. I am grateful for fantastic years at Dortmund. I want to play football in the Bundesliga again — that drives me on."