Draisaitl, Talbot lead surging Oilers' 4-0 rout of Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Leon Draisaitl scored two goals and Cam Talbot made 26 saves in his 15th career shutout, leading the Edmonton Oilers to a 4-0 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night.

Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zack Kassian scored during the second period for the Oilers in a meeting of Pacific Division contenders.

Draisaitl scored early in the second and third periods, giving the German four goals in three games against Anaheim this season. NHL scoring leader Connor McDavid had an assist for his 57th point, and Talbot was rarely tested in his fourth shutout of the season.