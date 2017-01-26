Jaguars hire Mark Collins as linebackers coach
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars have hired Mark Collins as linebackers coach.
Collins, entering his 18th year as a coach and eighth in the NFL, joins the Jaguars after a two-year stint as the outside linebackers coach with the New York Jets.
Collins also spent four seasons with the Atlanta Falcons (2010-14). Before that, Collins worked 11 years at the collegiate level, with stops at Louisiana-Monroe, Georgia, Georgia Southern, Elon, Michigan and at his alma mater, East Tennessee State.
Collins inherits a linebacker group that includes veteran Paul Posluszny, Telvin Smith and Myles Jack.
