Kings score 3 late in 3rd to beat skidding Hurricanes 3-0

RALEIGH, N.C. — Marian Gaborik and Trevor Lewis scored 38 seconds apart late in the third period, sending the Los Angeles Kings to a 3-0 win over the skidding Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night.

Peter Budaj stopped 22 shots for the shutout, and Kyle Clifford scored into an empty net.

Carolina lost its fifth consecutive game, all in regulation, and was shut out for the first time this season. The Kings won their second straight following a four-game slide that ended Tuesday with a 3-1 victory at New Jersey.

Cam Ward made 26 saves for Carolina, which is 14-3-1 in its last 18 home games.

Gaborik snapped the scoreless tie on a backhander from the low slot at 15:17 of the third. Drew Doughty had the primary assist, giving him a four-game point streak.

Just 38 seconds later, Lewis took a stretch pass from Devin Setoguchi and beat a frustrated Ward.

Clifford added his empty-netter with 2:25 remaining.

The Kings outshot the Hurricanes 8-7 during a scoreless first period in which Los Angeles was penalized twice and Carolina once.

Each team had nine shots on goal in the second, when the Kings were whistled for a pair of penalties and the Hurricanes none.

NOTES: Carolina D Justin Faulk is scheduled to play in Sunday's All-Star Game at Los Angeles, his fourth trip to the event. . Doughty (third straight) and Kings C Jeff Carter (second appearance) are set to play in the All-Star Game on their home ice. . Kings D Matt Greene missed his fourth straight game with an undisclosed injury and C Nic Dowd (lower body) his third. D Tom Gilbert was a healthy scratch. . Carolina RW Ty Rattie, D Ryan Murphy and D Matt Tennyson were healthy scratches.

UP NEXT

Kings: Visit the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night, the last of five straight games on the road.