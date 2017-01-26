Kuznetsov scores twice, Ovechkin once as Capitals win again

NEWARK, N.J. — Evgeny Kuznetsov scored twice, Alex Ovechkin had a goal and an assist and the Washington Capitals beat the New Jersey Devils 5-2 on Thursday night to head into the All-Star break with the most points in the NHL.

Andre Burakovsky and Lars Eller also scored for the Capitals, who have 72 points in 49 games as they seek their second straight President's Trophy. Defenceman Dmitry Orlov added two assists and Braden Holtby made 27 saves for Washington, which is 13-1-2 in its last 16 games.

Stefan Noesen and Adam Henrique scored for New Jersey, which has lost six straight at home. The Devils are tied with Detroit for the fewest points in the Eastern Conference.

Washington never trailed after Ovechkin picked the pocket of Devils defenceman Kyle Quincey at the New Jersey blue line, skated in on goaltender Keith Kinkaid and roofed a backhander into the top of the net at 6:14 of the first period. It was his 23rd goal.

Burakovsky capitalized on another Devils mistake with a power-play goal at 18:28. Kuznetsov sent a pass from the corner that Henrique intercepted briefly in front and then lost. Burakovsky collected it in front of Kinkaid and put his 10th goal into an open net.

Noesen, acquired on waivers Wednesday from Anaheim, scored in his Devils debut, beating Holtby 1-on-1 at 3:19 of the second period after being set up by a pass from Pavel Zacha.

Eller and Kuznetsov padded the lead to 4-1, scoring less than two minutes after midway through the period. Eller tallied on a rebound and Kuznetsov got a little lucky on a power play when he had the puck roll off his stick on a break-in and it rolled between Kinkaid's pads.

Cory Schneider replaced Kinkaid at that point and held Washington scoreless until Kuznetsov scored into an empty net. Kinkaid allowed four goals on 17 shots.

Henrique closed the gap to 4-2 late in the second, scoring on a deflection on a power play.

NOTES: Capitals RW T.J. Oshie missed the game for personal reasons. Jay Beagle replaced him, skating on the line with Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom. ... Ovechkin's goal was his 548th, tying him with Michel Goulet for 28th on the NHL's career list. ... New Jersey wore its retro red-and-green jerseys. ... Orlov's two assists tied his season high. ... Noesen has three goals in 13 games this season. ... Capitals RW Tom Wilson got a game misconduct in the third period for being the third man during a fight between Kyle Palmieri of the Devils and Brooks Orpik of the Capitals.

UP NEXT

Capitals: At the New York Islanders on Tuesday in their first game after the All-Star break.