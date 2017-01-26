Lillard, McColllum lead Trail Blazers over Lakers 105-98

PORTLAND, Ore. — Damian Lillard scored 24 points and the Trail Blazers beat the Los Angeles Lakers 105-98 on Wednesday night, capping Portland's celebration of the 40th anniversary of the team's 1977 NBA championship.

CJ McCollum added 24 points for the Blazers, who have won 11 straight regular-season games against the Lakers.

Los Angeles was led by Lou Williams with 31 points, including six 3-pointers. The Lakers were coming off a 122-73 loss at Dallas on Sunday, the most lopsided loss in franchise history.

The Lakers trailed by as many as 14 points in the third quarter, but Williams made three consecutive 3-pointers to get Los Angeles within three at 89-86 with just over nine minutes to go.

After the Lakers got within a point, Allen Crabbe's pull-up jumper gave the Blazers a 91-88 lead with 6:38 left. Nick Young's 3-pointer tied it, quieting the crowds' 'Beat L.A.' chant. Young made another 3 to give Los Angeles a 94-91 lead.

Lillard made three free throws after he was fouled by Jose Calderon to tie it, and Portland pulled in front on McCollum's 3-pointer. McCollum extended the lead with a reverse layup with 2:40 left. The Blazers led the rest of the way.

Mason Plumlee had 19 points and 13 rebounds for the Blazers, who defeated the Celtics in Boston 127-123 in overtime on Saturday to snap a four-game losing streak.

Portland was without Ed Davis for the second straight game because of a left wrist injury, and Maurice Harkless, who has a calf injury.

The Lakers didn't have D'Angelo Russell for the second straight game because of a sprained right knee and calf. He is expected to miss up to two weeks. Calderon started in his place.

The Lakers held a 31-30 lead at the end of the first quarter, but Portland opened the second on a 9-2 run to go up 41-33 on Pat Connaughton's layup.

Williams' floater got the Lakers back within one at 45-44. They evened it at 52 on Ivica Zubac's dunk and took a lead on Young's free throw, but Portland had a 59-58 edge at halftime.

Williams led the Lakers with 16 points at the break, while McCollum had 16 for Portland.

TIP INS

Lakers: Jim Buss, the team's executive vice-president of basketball operations, was in Portland for the game. ... The Lakers have lost seven of their last eight games.

Trail Blazers: It was the third of four meetings with the Lakers this season.

Honouring THE PAST

Players from the 1977 championship team were feted with a banquet Tuesday night and a celebratory luncheon earlier Wednesday before a halftime ceremony for the fans. Blazers coach Terry Stotts wore a plaid blazer in a nod to the late Jack Ramsay, coach of that team.

It was somewhat fitting that the Blazers were playing the Lakers because coach Luke Walton is the son of Bill Walton, who was on that '77 team and included in the celebration. Luke Walton is named after '77 teammate Maurice Lucas, who was often greeted with cheers of "Luuuuke!"

"If he's out there in a Blazer jersey, I won't be upset," the younger Walton said about his dad's presence at the game. "But I would hope he's rooting for us. He should. I'm his son."

UP NEXT:

Lakers: Play the second of a back-to-back at the Utah Jazz on Thursday.