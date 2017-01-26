Marchessault scores PPG in OT, Panthers top Lightning 2-1

SUNRISE, Fla. — Jonathan Marchessault scored a power-play goal in overtime and the Florida Panthers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 on Thursday night to snap a four-game losing streak.

Marchessault took a pass from Keith Yandle along the goal line to the left of the net and fired the puck past Andrei Vasilevskiy at 1:49 of the extra period.

Jussi Jokinen scored short-handed for the Panthers and James Reimer stopped 31 shots as Florida won for the first time in six games that went past regulation.

Nikita Kucherov scored for Tampa Bay, and Vasilevskiy made 35 saves. The Lightning have lost four of five.

Jokinen gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead. Vincent Trocheck passed from the right circle across to Jokinen, who shot from below the left circle and into the net at 9:55 of the first. It was the fourth short-handed goal of the season for the Panthers.

The Lightning tied it less than two minutes later on a power-play goal by Kucherov, who one-timed a pass from Jonathan Drouin past Reimer at 11:33. Kucherov leads the Lightning with 19 goals.

NOTES: Panthers C Nick Bjugstad returned after missing nine games with a groin injury. Bjugstad, who was sidelined for the first five weeks of the season with a wrist injury sustained in the preseason, has played 22 games this season. ... D Alex Petrovic was back in the lineup after missing 33 games with an ankle injury. . Lightning forward J.T. Brown returned after being out for seven games with an upper-body injury. . D Jason Garrison was back in the lineup after missing two games due to illness. . Before the game, Tampa Bay acquired defenceman Jonathan Racine and a sixth-round selection in the 2017 draft from the Montreal Canadiens for defenceman Nikita Nesterov.

UP NEXT

Lightning: Host the Boston Bruins on Tuesday.