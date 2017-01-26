Men accused of burglarizing Mariners pitcher, high-end homes

SEATTLE — Three men have been arrested in connection with a number of high-end residential robberies that include Mariners pitcher Felix Hernandez as a victim.

The Seattle Times reports that Bellevue police on Wednesday announced they have arrested three men suspected of targeting luxury homes in Seattle and Bellevue among other areas.

Bellevue Police Chief Steve Mylett says the three men are responsible for at least 123 burglaries during which they stole jewelry and high-end handbags. He says they also stole Hernandez's 2015 Major League Baseball All-Star ring and an engraved watch from the pitcher's home in November.

One suspect was reportedly wearing Hernandez's watch when he was arrested.

