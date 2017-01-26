Mexico challenges FIFA at CAS over fans' gay slur chants

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Mexico's soccer federation has given evidence at sport's highest court to challenge FIFA fines for fans yelling a gay slur at World Cup qualifying matches.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport says a verdict in Mexico's appeal is expected within weeks.

FIFA imposed fines on the Mexican federation totalling 85,000 Swiss francs ($85,000) after five World Cup qualifiers played since November 2015.

The chant, which is heard across Latin American soccer, targets the opposing goalkeeper while taking a goal kick.

FIFA also fined other federations for similar chants since taking a stronger stance after the 2014 World Cup.

Then in Brazil, FIFA's disciplinary panel dropped cases saying "in the specific context the chant is not discriminatory."