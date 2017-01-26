NBA Capsules

OKLAHOMA CITY — Russell Westbrook scored 45 points to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the short-handed Dallas Mavericks 109-98 on Thursday night.

The NBA scoring leader made 16 of 29 shots after being named an All-Star reserve earlier in the night. He had eight rebounds and three assists, ending his triple-doubles streak at three games.

Victor Oladipo added 17 points, and Steven Adams had 15 for the Thunder. They have won three straight.

Harrison Barnes scored 31 points, and Justin Anderson had 17 for the Mavericks.

PACERS 109, TIMBERWOLVES 103

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Paul George scored 32 points after being picked for his fourth All-Star game to lead Indiana past Minnesota.

Myles Turner added 23 points, and Jeff Teague had 20 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds to help the Pacers snap a three-game losing streak. Indiana outrebounded Minnesota 44-34 and shot 52 per cent .