Niederreiter, Dubnyk lead Wild past Blues 5-1

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Nino Neiderreiter had a goal and two assists, Devan Dubnyk made 25 saves and the Minnesota Wild defeated the St. Louis Blues 5-1 on Thursday night.

Mikael Granlund added a goal and an assist, and Erik Haula, Tyler Graovac and Mikko Koivu also scored for the Wild, who are 21-3-2 in their last 26 games. Heading into the NHL All-Star break with 69 points, Minnesota trails Washington by three in the race for the league's best record.

Vladimir Tarasenko scored his 21st goal for the Blues, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Carter Hutton stopped 25 of 30 shots before being pulled early in the third period.

Minnesota got on the scoreboard first with Haula's 10th goal just 23 seconds into the second period. After a Blues turnover at centre ice, Zach Parise carried the puck into the right faceoff circle before feeding Haula near the far post, where he flipped a wrist shot into the open net.

Tarasenko tied it less than 5 minutes later when he beat Dubnyk on a breakaway. The goal snapped an eight-game scoreless streak for Tarasenko that matched his longest drought since his rookie season.

Graovac put Minnesota ahead for good with a deflection of a centring pass by Niederreiter, and Koivu added a power-play goal with 11 seconds left in the second period.

Hutton was coming off a shutout at Pittsburgh on Tuesday, but he was pulled after giving up two quick goals early in the third. Niederreiter beat him with a long, unscreened wrist shot.

Less than a minute later, Hutton got out of position on a wraparound attempt by Jason Zucker, leading to an easy tap-in for Granlund.

NOTES

Haula's goal gave Minnesota eight players with at least 10 goals on the season, the most in the NHL. ... Blues C Ivan Barbashev made his NHL debut. The team's second-round pick in 2014 centred the fourth line. He was recalled from Chicago of the AHL to replace Kyle Brodziak, who is expected to miss five weeks with a right foot injury. ... Minnesota played its only home game in 16 days. The Wild won't return to Xcel Energy Center until Feb. 8 with a game against Chicago. ... Parise played in his 800th career game.

UP NEXT

Blues: host the Winnipeg Jets on Jan. 31