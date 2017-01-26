Red Sox set date to retire Big Papi's No. 34 jersey

BOSTON — The Red Sox will be retiring Big Papi's No. 34 on June 23.

The team said Thursday it will be honouring David Ortiz before Boston plays that day against the Los Angeles Angels. The Red Sox had said before his final regular-season game at home last season that the ceremony would be held during the 2017 season.

Known for his towering homers and clutch playoff moments, Ortiz became a beloved figure in his 14 seasons in Boston.