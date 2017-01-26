Smith gets 31st career shutout in 3-0 win over Vancouver

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Alexander Burmistrov scored his first goal as a member of the Arizona Coyotes and Mike Smith earned his 31st career shutout — first this season — in a 3-0 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night.

Burmistrov's power-play goal came in his sixth game since being claimed off waivers from Winnipeg and helped give Arizona its first three-game winning streak of the season.

Lawson Crouse also scored for the Coyotes against the punchless Canucks, who didn't get a shot on goal for the first 28:12 of the game.

Tobias Rieder got an empty-net goal with 34 seconds to play, his third goal in three games.

Vancouver didn't get a shot on goal the entire first period and was outshot 31-19.

Smith, who will play in this weekend's All-Star Game, needed only 19 saves for his 20th shutout as a Coyote. The Canucks' Ryan Miller had 28 saves.

The Coyotes snapped a five-game losing streak against Vancouver.

Arizona dominated most of the game, but didn't score until Crouse sneaked the puck past Miller on a wraparound with 7:04 left in the second period.

The Coyotes had all the offensive pressure in the opening period, outshooting the Canucks 6-0, but had nothing to show for it. Several attempts were from close range, but Miller fought them off. It was the second time franchise history that the Coyotes had not allowed a shot in the first period and the fourth time they hadn't allowed one in any period.

The difference reached 11-0 before Vancouver finally got its first shot when Alexandre Burrows sent the puck most of the way down the court in a clearing attempt on an Arizona power play and Smith easily stopped it 8:12 into the second period.

Moments later, Smith stopped a much more serious threat with a glove save from close range and knocked one away with his toe just before Arizona's first score.

Burmistrov's goal came after a double-minor four-minute penalty for high sticking against Vancouver's Sven Baertschi. Vancouver's Michael Chaput attempted to clear the puck away from the net, but it went right to Burmistrov, whose strong wrister sailed past Miller to make it 2-0 4:29 into the final period.

The Canucks were playing for the second night in a row. They won at Colorado 3-2 on Wednesday.

NOTES: The last time the Coyotes didn't allow a shot in a period was March 21, 2003, at Colorado. ... Officials initially gave Vancouver a first-period shot, but took it away during the break. ... The Canucks still are 8-2-1 in their last 11 games against Arizona. ... Vancouver had 41 shots in its win at Colorado Wednesday night. ... Arizona wasn't called for a penalty.

UP NEXT

Canucks: Have a week off for the All-Star break before meeting San Jose next Thursday.