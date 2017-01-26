Source: Saskatchewan Roughriders sign veteran receiver Duron Carter

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed veteran receiver Duron Carter.

A CFL source said the Riders are expected to make the move official later Thursday.

The six-foot-five, 205-pound Carter had 61 catches for 938 yards and five TDs in 14 games last season with the Montreal Alouettes. He was released by the club Oct. 17.

Carter was involved in two separate incidents last season.

He was suspended for one game by the CFL for bumping head coach Rick Campbell of the Ottawa Redblacks after scoring a touchdown. He was also involved in an altercation with quarterback Rakeem Cato.

Carter, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Cris Carter, had 185 catches for 2,877 yards and 17 TDs over two-plus seasons with Montreal. He also spent the 2015 campaign on the practice roster of the NFL's Indianapolis Colts.