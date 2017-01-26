The Latest: Tiger returns to PGA Tour at Torrey Pines

SAN DIEGO — The Latest on the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines (all times local):

___

11:50 a.m.

Tiger Woods has settled into a series of pars, but it's been hard work on the tough South course at Torrey Pines.

Four holes into his return to the PGA Tour, he still hasn't had a good look at birdie.

Woods had to make an 8-foot putt to save par from a bunker on No. 2, and he had two long two-putt pars across a ridge to keep at 1 over.

The world's No. 1 player isn't faring much better. Jason Day is 2 over through for holes, including a three-putt. Dustin Johnson is even par.

___

11:30 a.m.

Thousands of fans have come out to Torrey Pines to welcome Tiger Woods back to the PGA Tour.

The gallery filled every inch of grass from tee to green on both sides of the first fairway on the South course when Woods teed off Thursday at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Woods began with a bogey. His drive was in thick, wet grass to the right of the fairway, and he shoved his iron toward the gallery. He hit a good flop shot to 8 feet, but missed the par putt on the low side.

Dustin Johnson and Jason Day also drove into the right rough, but they hit the green and made pars.

___

10:30 a.m.

Tiger Woods won't have to wait long to see how his game stacks up with the best in golf.

Woods is back on the PGA Tour for the first time in 17 months, teeing off Thursday in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. He plays the opening two rounds with Jason Day and Dustin Johnson, who bring the kind of credentials that once belonged to Woods.

Day is the No. 1 player in the world — Woods held that spot for a record 683 weeks and has won this tournament seven times. Johnson is the PGA Tour player of the year — Woods won that award a record 11 times.