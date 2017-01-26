Veteran offensive assistant Tom Clements leaving Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Tom Clements is leaving the Green Bay Packers following 11 seasons as one of coach Mike McCarthy's top offensive assistants.
McCarthy said that Clements' contract had expired, and that he was moving on to other interests. He thanked Clements for what he called an "incredible 11 years" with Green Bay.
Clements spent the past two seasons as the associate head coach/
Clements also spent three seasons as offensive
