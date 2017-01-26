Sports

Wednesday's Games

NHL

Toronto 4 Detroit 0

Philadelphia 2 N.Y. Rangers 0

Vancouver 3 Colorado 2

Edmonton 4 Anaheim 0

---

AHL

Hershey 5 Hartford 4

Iowa 2 Grand Rapids 1

Bridgeport 1 Providence 0 (OT)

Springfield 2 Utica 1 (OT)

Toronto 2 Rochester 1 (SO)

Lehigh Valley 7 Binghamton 2

W-B/Scranton 3 Syracuse 2 (OT)

San Antonio 6 Rockford 2

San Jose 5 Stockton 0

Ontario 3 Bakersfield 2

---

NBA

Sacramento 116 Cleveland 112 (OT)

Boston 120 Houston 109

Miami 109 Brooklyn 106

Atlanta 119 Chicago 114

Golden State 113 Charlotte 103

Memphis 101 Toronto 99

Oklahoma City 114 New Orleans 105

Philadelphia 114 Milwaukee 109

Dallas 103 New York 95

Portland 105 L.A. Lakers 98

---

