A look at past Super Bowls between teams with top O, top D
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
This year's Super Bowl will be the seventh in history that pits the highest-scoring team in the regular season (Atlanta Falcons) against the team that allowed the fewest points (New England Patriots).
It's also the second such matchup in the past four games with the Lombardi Trophy at stake, following a 23-year gap without one.
And a pattern has emerged, no matter the era: The top "D'' almost always prevails against the top "O," going 5-1 so far when those teams meet to determine a champion — even though each
Here is a look at the previous instances:
SUPER BOWL 48 in 2014
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS 43, DENVER BRONCOS 8
No. 1
No. 1
Peyton Manning helped Denver become the first NFL team to score more than 600 points during a regular season, while Richard Sherman led Seattle's Legion of Boom
___
SUPER BOWL 25 in 1991
NEW YORK GIANTS 20, BUFFALO BILLS 19
No. 1
No. 1
This game will always be remembered for Bills kicker Scott Norwood's 47-yard field-goal attempt that sailed wide right at the end, but it might be most remarkable for the way the Giants slowed down Buffalo QB Jim Kelly's
___
SUPER BOWL 24 in 1990
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS 55, DENVER BRONCOS 10
No. 1
No. 1
This was the most lopsided Super Bowl ever — and the only time the league's best
___
SUPER BOWL 19 in 1985
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS 38, MIAMI DOLPHINS 16
No. 1
No. 1
As good as San Francisco's
___
SUPER BOWL 13 in 1979
PITTSBURGH STEELERS 35, DALLAS COWBOYS 31
No. 1
No. 1
Pittsburgh coach Chuck Noll's Steel Curtain
___
AFL-NFL CHAMPIONSHIP in 1967
GREEN BAY PACKERS 35, KANSAS CITY CHIEFS 10
No. 1
No. 1
The first edition of what only later would become known as the Super Bowl featured an MVP performance by Green Bay QB Bart Starr, yes, and a memorable game from WR Max McGee, too. But the key might have been the way the Packers
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
___
Follow Howard Fendrich on Twitter at http://twitter.com/HowardFendrich