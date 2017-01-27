A short return and a missed cut for Tiger Woods

SAN DIEGO — Tiger Woods returned to the PGA Tour after 17 months and lasted only two days.

Woods never got anything going after opening with a birdie Friday in the Farmers Insurance and didn't come close to making the cut. He finished with a par on the North Course for an even-par 72 and missed the cut at Torrey Pines for the first time in his career.

Woods was coming off the longest layoff of his career as he recovered from two back surgeries. He last played the PGA Tour in August 2015.