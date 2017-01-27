Chris Wondolowski among 5 cuts from US soccer roster

CARSON, Calif. — San Jose forward Chris Wondolowski was among five players cut from the U.S. roster for Sunday's exhibition against Serbia at San Diego, the first game for the Americans since Bruce Arena replaced coach Jurgen Klinsmann.

LA Galaxy forward Gyasi Zardes will not travel for the game because of a minor bruise to his right knee, the team said Friday.

Columbus midfielder Wil Trapp, Galaxy goalkeeper Brian Rowe, D.C. United defender Taylor Kemp and Philadelphia defender Keegan Rosenberry also were released to their clubs, trimming the roster to 23.

The U.S. also plays Jamaica on Feb. 3 at Chattanooga, Tennessee, part of preparation for World Cup qualifiers against Honduras on March 24 and at Panama four days later. Europe-based players were not available for the exhibitions.

The roster:

Goalkeepers: David Bingham (San Jose), Nick Rimando (Salt Lake), Luis Robles (New York Red Bulls).

Defenders: DaMarcus Beasley (no club), Steve Birnbaum (D.C. United), Brad Evans (Seattle), Greg Garza (Atlanta), Chad Marshall (Seattle), Jorge Villafana (Santos Laguna, Mexico), Walker Zimmerman (Dallas), Graham Zusi (Kansas City).

Midfielders: Alejandro Bedoya (Philadelphia), Michael Bradley (Toronto), Benny Feilhaber (Kansas City), Jermaine Jones (LA), Sacha Kljestan (New York Red Bulls), Sebastian Lletget (LA), Dax McCarty (Chicago), Darlington Nagbe (Portland), Chris Pontius (Philadelphia).