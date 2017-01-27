Ganong wins downhill race overshadowed by crashes, injuries

GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany — Travis Ganong won a men's World Cup downhill race Friday, with American teammate Steven Nyman and French skier Valentin Giraud Moine both airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries.

World Cup men's race director Markus Waldner says Giraud Moine is likely to have broken calf and shin bones in both legs. The race was held up for half an hour while he received attention after losing control and crashing into the net near spectators.

Nyman crashed shortly before. It's suspected he has a serious knee injury.

Ganong claimed his second World Cup win in 1 minute, 53.71 seconds, beating Kjetil Jansrud by 0.38 seconds and Peter Fill by 0.52. Manuel Osborne-Paradis of Vancouver was 0.87 seconds behind in sixth.

Another downhill race is scheduled for Saturday.

Ben Thomsen of Invermere, B.C., was 40th and Jeffrey Frisch of Mont-Tremblant, Que., was 44th. Erik Guay of Mont-Tremblant and Broderick Thompson of Whistler, B.C., did not finish the first run.

Guay appeared to lose his balance as he approached a jump about halfway down the hill. He landed on his back and slid down to the safety fence area.

Guay got up right away, signalled he was OK, and did not need assistance.

"Bumps and bruises but I'm thankful to have skied away from that crash with nothing major!," he said on Twitter. "Thanks for all the well wishes."

———