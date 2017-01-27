George's finishing flurry leads Pacers past Kings in OT

INDIANAPOLIS — Paul George scored 12 of Indiana's last 16 points and finished with 33 and the Pacers overcame a 16-point third-quarter deficit to beat the Sacramento Kings 115-111 in overtime Friday night.

Jeff Teague had 17 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for Indiana. The Pacers won their second straight and swept the season series with the Kings for the first time since 2013-14.

DeMarcus Cousins had 26 points and 16 rebounds, and Darren Collison also had 26 points for Sacramento. The Kings have lost six of eight.

Sacramento appeared to be cruising when it extended a 64-55 halftime lead to 78-62 midway through the third quarter and still led 98-87 with 6:33 left in regulation.

But with George and Myles Turner leading the way, the Pacers closed regulation on a 17-5 run to force a 104-104 tie. George gave Indiana the lead with a driving layup with 4:06 to play and the Pacers never trailed again.

TIP-INS

Kings: Coach Dave Joerger and Pacers coach Nate McMillan wore bow ties in honour of Michael H. Goldberg, who served as executive director of the NBA's coaching union for nearly four decades. He died late last week at age 73. ... Sacramento made 11 of 16 3-pointers in the first half but was just 2 of 10 in the second half and overtime. ... Kosta Koufos had nine points and 12 rebounds. ... Sacramento had won its previous two games in Indy.

Pacers: George has scored 30 points in all three games this week. ... C.J. Miles had 18 points and made six 3s to pass Austin Croshere (376) for No. 8 on the Pacers' franchise list in the NBA era. Miles now has 382. ... Indiana was 10 of 28 on 3s and is 12-6 when making at least 10 in a game this season. ... Improved to 2-7 on the second night of back-to-backs this season.

UP NEXT

Kings: Continue their eight-game trip at Charlotte on Saturday.