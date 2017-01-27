How They Were Built
2000 — QB Tom Brady, 6th-B.
2006 — PK Stephen Gostkowski, 4th-B.
2008 — WR Matthew Slater, 5th.
2009 — WR Julian Edelman, 7th-A.
2010 — S Devin McCourty, 1st.
2011 — OT Nate Solder, 1st; OT Marcus Cannon, 5th-A.
2012 — LB Dont-a Hightower, 1st-B; DB Nate Ebner, 6th.
2013 — CB Logan Ryan, 3rd-A; S Duron Harmon, 3rd-B.
2014 — QB Jimmy Garoppolo, 2nd; RB James White, 4th-B; OT Cameron Fleming, 4th-C.
2015 — DT Malcom Brown, 1st; S Jordan Richards, 2nd; LB Geneo Grissom, 3rd; DE Trey Flowers, 4th-A; G Shaq Mason, 4th-C; LS Joe Cardona, 5th.
2016 — CB Cyrus Jones, 2nd; Joe Thuney 3rd-A; QB Jacoby Brissett, 3rd-B; NT Vincent Valentine, 3rd-C; WR Malcolm Mitchell, 4th; LB Elandon Roberts, 6th-B; G Ted Karras, 6th-C.
|Free Agents
2012 — RB Brandon Bolden; FB James Develin.
2013 — P Ryan Allen.
2014 — CB Malcolm Butler; S Patrick Chung.
2015 — C David Andrews; CB Justin Coleman; CB Brandon King.
2016 — RB D.J. Foster; CB Jonathan Jones; TE Matt Lengel.
|Unrestricted Free Agents
2009 — LB Rob Ninkovich (New Orleans).
2013 — WR Danny Amendola (Dallas).
2014 — RB LeGarrette Blount (Tennessee); DE Alan Branch (Arizona).
2015 — RB Dion Lewis (Philadelphia); Jabaal Sheard (Cleveland).
2016 — WR Chris Hogan (San Francisco); DE Chris Long (St. Louis); LB Shea McClellin (Chicago).
|Trade
2015 — OT LaAdrian Waddle (Detroit).
2016 — TE Martellus Bennett (Chicago); WR Michael Floyd (Arizona); LB Barkevious Mingo (Cleveland); CB Eric Rowe (Philadelphia); LB Kyle Van Noy (Detroit).