Jays closer Osuna awarded Mexico's 2016 National Sports Award

Toronto Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna was honoured in his native Mexico this week in recognition of his strong 2016 season.

Osuna was named the 2016 recipient of National Sports Award, handed out annually by Mexico's National Commission for Sport. The Blue Jays right-hander was presented the award by Mexican president Enrique Pena Nieto at a ceremony Tuesday in Mexico City.

Osuna earned his first save of 2016 in Toronto's 5-3 season-opening win over Tampa Bay, making him the youngest pitcher in MLB history to record an opening-day save at 21 years, 56 days.

Osuna finished the 2016 regular season with a 4-3 record, 2.68 earned-run average, 82 strikeouts, and 36 saves in 74 innings pitched. He also recorded his 50th career save, making him youngest pitcher in MLB history to reach that milestone .

Osuna has committed to play for Mexico at the 2017 World Baseball Classic.