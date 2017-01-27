Lucas Wallmark's two goals power Charlotte Checkers past Manitoba Moose 4-1

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Lucas Wallmark had a pair of goals in the third period to lead the Charlotte Checkers past the Manitoba Moose 4-1 on Friday in American Hockey League play.

Andrej Nestrasil and Kris Newbury also scored for Charlotte (19-21-3). Eddie Lack made 28 saves for the win.

JC Lipon was the lone scorer for Manitoba (17-20-5), the AHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets. Eric Comrie stopped 23-of-26 shots in net for the Moose.