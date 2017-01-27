New England Patriots Game Recaps

Game 1 PATRIOTS 23, CARDINALS 21

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Jimmy Garoppolo, starting in place of suspended Tom Brady, threw for 264 yards and a touchdown, leading severely depleted New England to a 23-21 victory over favoured Arizona.

Arizona's Chandler Catanzaro missed a 47-yard field goal with 41 seconds to play.

The miss came after Garoppolo, in his first NFL start, directed the Patriots from their own 19 to the Arizona 15 to set up Stephen Gostkowski's 23-yard field goal for what proved to be the winner with 3:44 to play.

Garappolo completed 24 of 33 passes with no interceptions. Arizona's Carson Palmer threw for 271 yards and two touchdowns, both to Larry Fitzgerald.

Not only were the Patriots without Brady, but they also didn't have tight end Rob Gronkowski, defensive end Rob Ninkovich and two starters on the offensive line.

Game 2 PATRIOTS 31, DOLPHINS 24

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Jimmy Garoppolo had three, first-half touchdown passes before leaving in the second quarter with a right shoulder injury.

It was the Patriots' eighth straight home victory over Miami. It came at a price as New England was dealt another blow at quarterback with Tom Brady already out. Garoppolo's injury came in a flash. On third down with less than five minutes left in the first half, he was chased out of the pocket and got off a completion to Malcolm Mitchell. Garoppolo was driven into the ground on his shoulder by Miami linebacker Kiko Alonso.

Garoppolo initially got up, before going down to one knee and being attended to by the training staff. He ended his day 18 of 27 for 234 yards and the three scores.

He was replaced by rookie Jacoby Brissett, who led New England to a touchdown on its first possession of the second half. Brissett was 6 of 9 for 92 yards. LeGarrette Blount rushed 29 times for 123 yards and a touchdown. Martellus Bennett also had five catches 114 and a touchdown.

Game 3 PATRIOTS 27, TEXANS 0

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Another week, another new quarterback, another win for New England. Jacoby Brissett had a 27-yard touchdown run in his first NFL start, LeGarrette Blount added scoring runs of 1 and 41 yards, and the Patriots beat Houston 27-0.

It was the Patriots' first shutout win since 2012 and the first time the Texans have been shutout since 2003.

Brissett began the season as the third-string quarterback behind Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo inactive after injuring his right shoulder last week. Brissett's start was the first time that New England had started a rookie quarterback since Drew Bledsoe in 1993.

Brissett was steady throughout, moving the chains on offence with a diet of short passes and scrambles. The Patriots (3-0) also mixed in lots of pre-snap motion and shifts that helped create both throwing and running lanes for Brissett. He finished the night 11 of 19 for 103 yards, and ran eight times for 48 yards.

Game 4 BILLS 16, PATRIOTS 0

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Buffalo took advantage of sloppy, Tom Brady-less New England to hand the Patriots their first home shutout at Gillette Stadium, winning 16-0.

It was the first loss of the season for New England (3-1), which was playing its final game before Brady returns from his four-game suspension. The Patriots, who moved into Gillette Stadium in 2002, were last blanked at home 6-0 by the New York Jets in 1993 at Foxboro Stadium.

Tyrod Taylor connected with LeSean McCoy for a 7-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter, Dan Carpenter added three field goals for Buffalo.

Game 5 PATRIOTS 33, BROWNS 13

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tom Brady, looking razor-sharp at times and relatively rust-free after serving his four-game "Deflategate" suspension, passed for 406 yards and three touchdowns to Martellus Bennett in his hyped return and New England thumped Cleveland 33-13.

Brady was back much to the relief of teammates and New England fans everywhere following a ban for his role in the scandal in which an NFL investigation found the Patriots under-inflated footballs in the 2015 AFC championship game.

He took out some of that built-up frustration on the Browns (0-5), throwing for 271 yards in the first half, as the Patriots (4-1) rebounded after being shut out last week at home by Buffalo. Brady threw two short TD passes in the first half to Bennett before hooking up with his new teammate again on a 37-yarder to give the Patriots a 30-7 lead in the third quarter.

Game 6 PATRIOTS 35, BENGALS 17

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Playing in his first game in Foxborough since the end of his suspension, Tom Brady had three touchdown passes and went over 5,000 completions for his career. Brady finished 29 for 35 for 376 yards. Tight end Rob Gronkowski had seven receptions for a career-high 162 yards and a touchdown.

The Bengals had their moments offensively, scoring on a 2-yard touchdown run by Andy Dalton and 5-yard pass from Dalton to Brandon LaFell. But New England (5-1) bounced back from some sluggish drives early with several big plays in the third quarter.

Game 7 PATRIOTS 27, STEELERS 16

PITTSBURGH (AP) — LeGarrette Blount ran for 127 yards and two scores while Tom Brady completed 19 of 26 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns.

Steelers quarterback Landry Jones played capably while filling in for Roethlisberger, who watched from the sideline after undergoing left knee surgery last week.

Making his third career start, Jones threw for 281 yards with a touchdown and an interception. But undermanned Pittsburgh lost its second straight when its defence failed to keep Brady under wraps.

Brady improved to 9-2 against the Steelers, throwing for 26 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Game 9 SEAHAWKS 31, PATRIOTS 24

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — This time, Seattle won it at the goal line. It certainly won't make up for the Super Bowl loss two seasons back, but the Seahawks' goal-line stand lifted them to a 31-24 victory over New England.

Tom Brady couldn't connect with Rob Gronkowski on a fade pattern on fourth down as New England (7-2) failed four times from inside the 2 in the dying moments.

It was reminiscent of how the Seahawks lost the 2015 Super Bowl when Malcolm Butler intercepted at the goal line to win the NFL title for the Patriots.

Doug Baldwin caught three touchdown passes, including a 15-yarder for the final margin. Strangely, Seattle went for 2 points and failed on the conversion, leaving the Patriots a chance to tie with a touchdown and an extra point kick.

But LeGarrette Blount, who earlier rushed for three touchdowns, couldn't get into the end zone from close range, nor could Brady on a pair of sneaks.

Game 10 PATRIOTS 30, 49ERS 17

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Tom Brady threw for 280 yards and four touchdowns and New England beat San Francisco 30-17 in Brady's first road game against the 49ers team he rooted for as a boy. Brady found Danny Amendola for a 5-yard touchdown to start the fourth quarter then later hit Malcolm Mitchell on a 56-yard score for his fourth TD pass.

Brady also threw short touchdown passes to Julian Edelman and James White on his first two possessions and completed 24 of 40 passes. The AFC East-leading Patriots (8-2) bounced back from last week's loss to the Seahawks on a rainy day at Levi's Stadium.

With his 199th career victory, Brady tied Hall of Famer Brett Favre for second-most wins by a quarterback in NFL history.

Game 11 PATRIOTS 22, JETS 17

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Tom Brady tied Peyton Manning for the most wins by a quarterback in NFL history, getting his 200th by throwing a go-ahead 8-yard touchdown pass to Malcolm Mitchell with 1:56 left. Trailing 17-16 with 5:04 left and the ball on the Patriots 17, Brady led an efficient drive by completing six passes. After James White stretched for 4 yards on fourth-and-4, a 25-yard catch by Chris Hogan put the ball at the 8. Brady then zipped a pass to Mitchell to put the Patriots (9-2) ahead.

A 2-point conversion try by White was initially ruled good, but the call was reversed because the ball never crossed the goal line giving the Jets (3-8) a final chance.

But Chris Long hit Ryan Fitzpatrick before he could throw, resulting in a fumble that was recovered by Trey Flowers.

It was the 500th win in franchise history for the Patriots, who became the first original AFL franchise to reach the mark.

Game 12 PATRIOTS 26, RAMS 10

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Tom Brady became the NFL's career leader in victories by a quarterback, earning his 201st by throwing for 269 yards and a touchdown. Brady, who was 33 of 46, passed Peyton Manning.

His lone touchdown came on a 14-yard pass to Chris Hogan in the first quarter. LeGarrette Blount scored the game's first touchdown, rumbling for a 43-yard, ankle-breaking score in the first quarter while spinning around safety Maurice Alexander in the process. He finished with 88 yards on 18 carries.

The Patriots (10-2) have won seven of their last eight.

Game 13 PATRIOTS 30, RAVENS 23

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Tom Brady connected with Chris Hogan for a 79-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to help New England overcome a sloppy second half and claim a 30-23 win over Baltimore.

Brady threw for 406 yards and three touchdowns, becoming the fourth NFL quarterback with at least 450 career touchdown passes. He also threw just his second interception of the season. LeGarrette Blount rushed for 72 yards on 18 carries, passing 1,000 yards for the first time since his rookie season with Tampa Bay in 2010.

The Patriots (11-2) have won four straight games and eight of their last nine as they continue to inch toward their eighth straight AFC East title.

Joe Flacco did his best to keep Baltimore in the game, finishing 37 of 52 for 324 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. The 37 completions set a franchise record.

The Patriots led 23-3 before the Ravens turned back-to-back New England fumbles on special teams into touchdowns.

New England still had a 23-17 lead in the fourth quarter when the Ravens drove to the Patriots 12 before Flacco was sacked by Rob Ninkovich, forcing Baltimore to settle for a field goal.

Game 14 PATRIOTS 16, BRONCOS 3

DENVER (AP) — Tom Brady overcame a slow start to lead the Patriots to a rare win in Denver, dealing a crushing blow to the Broncos' playoff hopes.

Brady missed his first six passes for just the second time in his career; the first was way back on Oct. 12, 2003, against the Giants. But he came back to lead the Patriots (12-2) to a record eighth consecutive division title and a first-round bye.

Brady returned to the site of his worst beating, a 20-18 loss in the AFC championship 11 months ago when he was hit a career-high 23 times. This time, he brought a power run game and a much-improved O-line with him.

Game 15 PATRIOTS 41, JETS 3

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Tom Brady passed for 214 yards and three touchdowns, and the Patriots moved a step closer to securing home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.

Malcolm Butler added two interceptions and a fumble recovery, and LeGarrette Blount had a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs.

New England (13-2) took advantage of New York miscues all day, scoring on three of its first four possessions. The Jets (4-11), who have lost six of seven, had four turnovers.

Game 16 PATRIOTS 35, DOLPHINS 14

MIAMI GARDENS, Florida (AP) — Tom Brady threw for 276 yards and three scores as the Patriots clinched home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs by beating the Dolphins 35-14.

New England took a 20-0 lead in the first half and turned away Miami's comeback bid with the help of a 77-yard touchdown catch-and-run by Julian Edelman and a 69-yard fumble return by linebacker Shea McClellin.

The Patriots (14-2), already assured of a first-round bye, became the ninth team since 1972 to go undefeated on the road during the regular season.

Divisional Playoffs PATRIOTS 24, TEXANS 16

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots returned to a familiar spot: the AFC championship game.

Dion Lewis had a 13-yard touchdown reception, a 98-yard kickoff return for a score, and a late 1-yard touchdown to help the Patriots hold off the Houston Texans 34-16 and advance to an NFL-record sixth straight conference title game.

Lewis became the fifth Patriots player to score three touchdowns in a playoff game. He's also the first player in the Super Bowl era to score on a rush, a catch and a kick return in a post-season game.

The Patriots (15-2) survived a gritty effort by the Texans' top-ranked defence , which intercepted Brady twice. Houston's special teams also forced a third turnover.

But the Texans (10-8) couldn't find enough traction on offence to take full advantage of the Patriots' mistakes, settling for field goals on both of Brady's picks.

New England led just 17-13 at the half, but pushed its lead to 24-13 early in the third quarter on a 19-yard touchdown pass from Brady to James White.

AFC Championship PATRIOTS 36, STEELERS 17

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Tom Brady redemption tour is headed to the Super Bowl.

After beginning the 2016 season suspended for four games for his role in the "Deflategate" scandal, the New England quarterback relentlessly carried the Patriots to an unprecedented ninth appearance in the title game, and his seventh. Brady threw for a franchise playoff-best 384 yards and three touchdowns in a 36-17 rout of the helpless Pittsburgh Steelers in New England's seventh consecutive AFC championship game.

The Patriots are seeking their fifth NFL title with Brady at quarterback and Bill Belichick as coach. Belichick's seventh appearance in a Super Bowl will be a record for a head coach.

Chris Hogan was his Brady's main weapon. The previously unheralded receiver found open spaces everywhere on the field against a leaky secondary. Hogan caught nine balls for 180 yards and two scores.