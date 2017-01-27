Nielsen and Greening lift Toronto Marlies over St. John's IceCaps 5-3

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Andrew Nielsen and Colin Greening scored in the third period as the Toronto Marlies skated past the St. John's IceCaps 5-3 on Friday in American Hockey League action.

Andrew Campbell, Richard Clune and Viktor Loov also had goals for the Marlies (19-20-3), the AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Antoine Bibeau made 28 saves for the win.

Bobby Farnham, Yannick Veilleux and Ryan Johnston supplied the offence for St. John's (20-17-6), the minor league club for the Montreal Canadiens. Charlie Lindgren stopped 31 shots for the IceCaps.