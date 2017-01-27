Pakistan one-day captain suspended for slow-over rate
ADELAIDE, Australia — Pakistan limited-overs captain Azhar Ali has been suspended for one match and fined 40
Australia won the match by 57 runs and the series 4-1.
Match referee Jeff Crowe imposed the suspension on Azhar after Pakistan was ruled to be two overs short of its target after time allowances were taken into consideration.
Since Azhar had previously been found guilty of a minor over-rate
The suspension means Azhar will miss his side's next ODI, which is scheduled to be against the West Indies in April 2017.