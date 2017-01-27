Pakistan one-day captain suspended for slow-over rate

ADELAIDE, Australia — Pakistan limited-overs captain Azhar Ali has been suspended for one match and fined 40 per cent of his match fee, while his players have been fined 20 per cent of their match fees, for maintaining a slow over-rate during the fifth ODI against Australia on Thursday.

Australia won the match by 57 runs and the series 4-1.

Match referee Jeff Crowe imposed the suspension on Azhar after Pakistan was ruled to be two overs short of its target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

Since Azhar had previously been found guilty of a minor over-rate offence during an ODI against New Zealand in Auckland last January — his second minor over-rate offence within a 12-month period — it resulted in a suspension.