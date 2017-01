AUBURN HILLS, Mich. — The Detroit Pistons have assigned forward Henry Ellenson and guards Darrun Hilliard and Michael Gbinije to the team's Grand Rapids affiliate in the D-League.

The team announced the moves Friday.

Ellenson, Detroit's first-round draft pick this past off-season , has appeared in 14 games for Detroit, averaging 1.5 points and 0.9 rebounds. Hilliard has appeared in 26 games this season for the Pistons, averaging 3.4 points.