Porter, Wall keep Wizards hot in blowout win over Hawks

ATLANTA — Otto Porter Jr. had 21 points and 11 rebounds, John Wall scored 19 and the Washington Wizards moved within a half-game of the Southeast Division lead with an easy 112-86 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night.

Washington has won three straight and 10 of 12, improving to 20-8 since Dec. 5.

Kent Bazemore scored 15 and Dwight Howard had 12 points and 13 rebounds for the Hawks, suddenly clinging to that slim lead in the Southeast. They had won 12 of 15 and were coming off an inspiring victory with a late rally Wednesday at Chicago.

All five Washington starters scored in double figures for the 15th time this season, most in the NBA. Markieff Morris, Marcin Gortat and Bradley Beal each had 15 points.

Hawks forward Paul Millsap, selected to his fourth straight All-Star team this week, scored a season-low four points.

The game was decided early. Washington took the first of two 14-point leads in the first quarter on Beal's 3-pointer. The Wizards went up by 16 early in the second on Beal's layup and took a 25-point lead in the final minute before halftime on Porter's 3.

Wall's layup made it a 30-point advantage early in the third.

TIP-INS

Wizards: Outrebounded the Hawks 52-41. ... Have won three of four on the road but are just 7-14 overall away from home. ... Porter hit five 3s. ... Washington is 22-7 when shooting at least 45 per cent from the field and 15-5 when holding opponents under 45 per cent . ... F Kelly Oubre Jr. had scored at least 10 points in four straight games but finished with four points and was 2 for 11 from the field.

Hawks: G Dennis Schroder averaged 21.3 points over the previous three games but had just nine on 3-for-11 shooting. ... Schroder and Millsap were a combined 4 of 18 from the field. ... Millsap's previous season low was seven points at Minnesota on Dec. 26. ... Atlanta dropped to 13-10 at home. ... F Mike Muscala returned after missing six straight games with a sprained left ankle and had eight points in 14 minutes. ... Schroder has made 24 straight free throws.

BIRD TALK

The Hawks did very little to make the crowd cheer, but the team showed its spirit for the Super Bowl-bound Falcons.

Howard wore a Julio Jones jersey during pregame introductions, and mascot Harry the Hawk was in a Matt Ryan jersey. Late in the second quarter, Falcons running back Devonta Freeman and receiver Mohamed Sanu were introduced to a rousing ovation. Several Falcons came out on the floor during halftime as rapper Lil Yachty performed.

UP NEXT

Wizards: Visit the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday.