Scores and Schedule
Thursday's Games
NHL
N.Y. Islanders 3 Montreal 1
Boston 4 Pittsburgh 3
Philadelphia 2 Toronto 1
Los Angeles 3 Carolina 0
Washington 5 New Jersey 2
Florida 2 Tampa Bay 1 (OT)
Calgary 3 Ottawa 2 (OT)
Minnesota 5 St. Louis 1
Nashville 4 Columbus 3
Dallas 4 Buffalo 3
Winnipeg 5 Chicago 3
Arizona 3 Vancouver 0
Edmonton 4 San Jose 1
---
AHL
Chicago 4 Cleveland 2
---
NBA
Indiana 109 Minnesota 103
Oklahoma City 109 Dallas 98
Denver 127 Phoenix 120
Utah 96 L.A. Lakers 88
---
Friday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NBA
Sacramento at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
Miami at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Portland, 10 p.m.
---
AHL
Toronto at St. John's, 6 p.m.
Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
WB-Scranton at Utica, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Albany at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Manitoba at Charlotte, 7:15 p.m.
Stockton at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Ontario at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Bakersfield at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
San Diego at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
---