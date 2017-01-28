Sports

Aussies sweep moguls gold in Calgary, streak ends for Canada's Kingsbury

Mikael Kingsbury of Canada flies through the air during the Men's Moguls finals at the 2017 FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup in Calgary, Alta., Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol

CALGARY — Australian freestyle skiers Matt Graham and Britteny Cox swept moguls gold Saturday at a World Cup in Calgary.

Canada's Mikael Kingsbury finished second to Graham in the men's final, which ended Kingsbury's streak of six straight gold in Calgary. Benjamin Cavet of France was third.

Montreal sisters Justine and Chloe Dufour-Lapointe were second and third respectively behind Cox.

Kingsbury retained the yellow bib as the overall men's season leader, while Cox continues to top the women's World Cup standings.

