Canada's Parrot and McMorris on snowboard big air podium at X Games

"This was one of the crazier events I've ever seen, a lot of crashes and inconsistent riding," said Bowman. "I'm really happy I was able to put down a run. It was a really good pipe, but so icy and fast. It was really hard to hold on and make it back into the pipe. I wanted to do more in the first run, just based on how it was going, I decided not to do one of my doubles."