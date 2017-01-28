Canada's Ted-Jan Bloemen captures first speedskating World Cup win

BERLIN — Canada's Ted-Jan Bloemen claimed his first victory in the men's 5,000 metres on Saturday at a speedskating World Cup.

Bloemen, of Calgary, beat New Zealand's Peter Michael by 0.81 seconds for the win.

Nao Kodaira of Japan won another 500-meter sprint for her sixth victory of the season. As on Friday, Kodaira was the only one to clock under 38 seconds.

Kjeld Nuis defeated Dutch teammate Kai Verbij by 0.59 to win the men's 1,000 with a track record 1:08.25.