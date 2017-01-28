Dmytro Timashov scores twice, Garret Sparks earns shutout as Marlies blank IceCaps

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Dmytro Timashov scored twice on the power play and Garret Sparks stopped all 27 shots he faced on Saturday afternoon as the Toronto Marlies shut out the St. John's IceCaps 4-0 in American Hockey League action.

Seth Griffith opened the scoring and added an assist for the Marlies (20-20-3), who won their fourth in a row. Griffith has seven points in five games with the Maple Leafs' AHL affiliate since being claimed off waivers on Jan. 20.

Andreas Johnsson rounded out the attack with a power-play goal.

Yann Danis made 40 saves in defeat for St. John's (20-18-6), the Montreal Canadiens' farm club.