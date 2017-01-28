Ex-Twins manager Tom Kelly to get Target Field statue

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins plan to honour former manager Tom Kelly with a bronze statue outside Target Field.

The team made the announcement at TwinsFest on Friday night. The statue will be unveiled this season, although the date is not yet set.

Kelly led the Twins to World Series titles in 1987 and 1991. His record of 1,140-1,244 places him first on the Twins' managerial list in wins and games. Kelly retired after the 2001 season. His No. 10 was retired in 2012, the first Twins manager to be so honoured .