Friday's Games
NBA
Indiana 115 Sacramento 111 (OT)
Boston 128 Orlando 98
Cleveland 124 Brooklyn 116
New York 110 Charlotte 107
Toronto 102 Milwaukee 86
Houston 123 Philadelphia 118
Miami 100 Chicago 88
New Orleans 119 San Antonio 103
Washington 112 Atlanta 86
Portland 112 Memphis 109
AHL
Toronto 5 St. John's 3
Bridgeport 3 Hartford 2, SO
San Jose 4 Grand Rapids 1
WB-Scranton 3 Utica 2
Lehigh Valley 2 Binghamton 1
Providence 3 Hershey 2 (SO)
Albany 2 Rochester 1
Syracuse 4 Springfield 3
Charlotte 4 Manitoba 1
Milwaukee 3 Stockton 0
Iowa 3 Rockford 2 (OT)
San Antonio 5 Ontario 4 (OT)
Bakersfield 6 Texas 3
San Diego 2 Tucson 1
