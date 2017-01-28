Late goals take Burkina Faso into African Cup semifinals

LIBREVILLE, Gabon — Burkina Faso is first into the semifinals at the African Cup of Nations after two late goals beat Tunisia 2-0 on Saturday.

Aristide Bance, with his dyed blond hair, came off the bench to hit a low shot into the bottom corner from a free kick in the 81st minute and break a deadlock at Stade de l'Amitie. It was pretty much the big striker's first act of the game.

"I knew that Bance could get inside that defence and he has a great ability to shoot," Burkina Faso coach Paulo Duarte said. "Fortunately for us, the first shot was a success."

Prejuce Nakoulma sprinted away on a counterattack four minutes after that, avoided a desperate tackle from Tunisia goalkeeper Aymen Mathlouthi way out near the middle of the field, and side-footed into an empty net to seal the game.

Burkina Faso, which lost in the final two tournaments ago, will play Egypt or Morocco in the semifinals on Wednesday.

Burkina Faso also hit the goal frame in each half to underline that it was the better team in the first knockout game in Gabon.

Bertrand Traore was the unlucky player to be denied by the crossbar in the first half after his clever chip looped over Mathlouthi. Bance hit the post straight after scoring his late goal, but that miss didn't matter for the Burkinabes.

It was the second straight time that Tunisia has lost in the quarterfinals.

Bance's introduction, greeted by wild cheers from the Burkina Faso fans, was a masterstroke from coach Duarte. Bance was a hero for Burkina Faso on its surprise run to the final in 2013 but has been on the bench at this tournament.

He lined up for a free kick on the edge of the penalty area soon after coming on, was set up by a teammate, and drilled the shot past Mathlouthi. He whirled away and ran to the bench in celebration, and was mobbed by teammates.