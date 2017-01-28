NBA Capsules

OAKLAND, Calif. — Stephen Curry scored 25 of his 43 points in the third quarter following his first halfcourt buzzer-beater of the season at the end of the first half to lead the Golden State Warriors to their ninth win in 10 games, 144-98 over the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night.

Curry's 51-foot shot was the spark on a night that began with his playing status in doubt because of a sore left quad. After testing his leg in warmups, Curry was cleared to play and showed no signs of being slowed by the injury, hitting nine 3-pointers.

Kevin Durant added 23 points, and Klay Thompson had 16 to give Golden State its eighth straight win over its Southern California rival. Blake Griffin scored 20 points for the struggling Clippers. They have lost four of five since star point guard Chris Paul went down with a torn ligament in left thumb.

CELTICS 112, BUCKS 108, OT

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Isaiah Thomas had 37 points, and Jae Crowder scored four of his 20 points on free throws in the final 28 seconds of overtime to help Boston beat Milwaukee.

Boston won its third straight after squandering a 16-point second half lead and a 42-point first quarter, its best of the season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 21 points, and Greg Monroe had 14 points and 13 rebounds. The Bucks have lost three in a row and eight of nine.

HEAT 116, PISTONS 103

MIAMI (AP) — Goran Dragic scored 23 points and Miami beat Detriot to push the NBA's longest current winning streak to seven games.

Wayne Ellington added 19 points, James Johnson had 18, and Dion Waiters 17 for the Heat. They tied a season high with 14 3-pointers, with Ellington making three in less than two minutes in the final quarter. The Heat outscored Detroit 26-12 in the fourth.

Miami was 11-30 at the midway point of its season — and hasn't lost since.

Reggie Jackson scored 24 points for Detroit. Andre Drummond had 17 points and 20 rebounds.

KINGS 109, HORNETS 106

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — DeMarcus Cousins had 35 points and 18 rebounds, and Sacramento handed Charlotte Hornets its fourth straight loss.

Cousins scored the go-ahead basket with 14.3 seconds left on a driving layup. The Hornets had a chance to take the lead in the closing seconds, but Frank Kaminsky shot an airball on a 3-pointer. Cousins grabbed the rebound and was fouled, making one free throw.