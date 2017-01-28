New low for Klopp: Liverpool knocked out of FA Cup by Wolves

LONDON — Liverpool was embarrassed in the FA Cup by Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, with a week of misery for Juergen Klopp completed by losing 2-1 to the second-tier side.

Liverpool was shocked 4-3 by Swansea in the Premier League last Saturday and was denied a place in the League Cup final by Southampton on Wednesday. The collapse to Wolves in the FA Cup fourth round leaves Klopp with only the Premier League to contend for and fourth-placed Liverpool is 10 points behind leader Chelsea.

Richard Stearman scored for Wolves in the first minute at Anfield and Andreas Weimann doubled the visitors' lead four minutes before halftime.