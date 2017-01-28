Sports

Nilsson and Pellegrino win cross-country World Cup sprints

Norway's Finn Haagen Krogh (4) and USA's Andrew Newell (25) ski during the quarter finals of the mens 1.4 km sprint qualification event at the FIS Cross Country World Cup in Falun, Sweden, Saturday Jan. 28, 2017. (Ulf Palm /TT via AP)

FALUN, Sweden — Sweden's Stina Nilsson and Federico Pellegrino of Italy won the women's and men's 1. 4-kilometre sprint events in the cross-country skiing World Cup on Saturday.

Nilsson won in 3 minutes, 24 seconds, beating Maiken Caspersen Falla of Norway by one-hundredth of a second in a photo finish.

Norwegian Heidi Weng was third, 1.88 seconds behind Nilsson, and continues to lead the overall women's World Cup standings.

Nilsson has been on good form — six of her nine career World Cup wins have come this season — but had never before won a race in her home country.

Pellegrino took his first season victory in 2:45.77, beating two Norwegians — Emil Iversen was 0.06 behind and Sindre Bjoernestad Skar a further 0.41 back.

